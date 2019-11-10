South Dakota State Soccer preps for NCAA Selection Show

South Dakota State women's soccer, fresh off its 2019 Summit League Championship title, will host an official NCAA Selection Show watch party Monday at 3 p.m. from Cubby's Sports Bar and Grill in Brookings.

The show, set to begin at 3:30 p.m. CST, is aired online and will be streamed at Cubby's. Fans are invited to join the team to celebrate and watch as the Jackrabbits learn their draw for the tournament, which begins next week.

Coaches and players will be on hand for media interviews following the selection show.

SDSU is making its fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament and first since 2008. The Jackrabbits sit at 15-4-2 on the season, matching the most wins for a season at SDSU while posting a program-record 14 shutouts.