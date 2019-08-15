South Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan Women's Basketball to play at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host South Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan in a regular-season women’s college basketball game at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Tickets will go on sale Oct 1.

This will be the first time the South Dakota State women have played at the Pentagon. This will be Dakota Wesleyan’s third year playing a game at the venue. The Tigers have a 6-0 record at the Pentagon.

“SDSU and DWU have proven they are two of the best teams in their respective divisions in the country,” said Kevin Lampe, president of Sanford Sports. “It’s exciting to bring these two schools together for a matchup on Heritage Court that we know will be a great atmosphere for the student-athletes and the fans.”

A member of the Summit League, South Dakota State is coming off a historic season, finishing 28-7, winning the Summit League regular-season and conference title and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. SDSU returns three seniors and head coach Aaron Johnston is back for his 20th season.

Dakota Wesleyan, an NAIA school and member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, finished the 2018-19 season with a 31-6 record, going 18-4 in the GPAC. The 2018 NAIA Division II Women’s National Champions advanced to the Final Four in 2019. The Tigers return five seniors, and Jason Christensen enters his 11th season as head coach.