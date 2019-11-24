South Dakota State earns first-round bye in FCS playoffs

The South Dakota State football team found out Sunday morning they are seeded seventh and will host a second-round match-up in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Jackrabbits finished the regular season 8-4 overall. SDSU is making its eighth consecutive playoff appearance and ninth overall. The Jacks are among the top eight seeds for the fourth year in a row.

SDSU will face the winner between the Nov. 30 first-round matchup between San Diego and Northern Iowa.

The Jackrabbits' first playoff game is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The NCAA announced the 24-team field Sunday morning.