Sports Scoreboard Friday, February 7th

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:54 PM, Feb 07, 2020

USHL
Sioux City 5, Stampede 0

NBA G-LEAGUE
Skyforce 114, Santa Cruz 104

Men's College Basketball
Sioux Falls 68, Northern State 61
Duluth 73, Augustana 67
Moorhead 67, SMSU 52
Dakota State 83, Presentation 71

Women's College Basketball
Sioux Falls 65, Northern State 61
Duluth 64, Augustana 56
SMSU 66, Moorhead 61
Dakota State 95, Presentation 69

College Wrestling
SDSU 29, West Virginia 15
Augustana 27, Mary 9
SMSU 22, Minot State 15

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Bon Homme 57, Avon 39

Bridgewater-Emery 83, Gayville-Volin 61

Britton-Hecla 54, Waverly-South Shore 49

Chamberlain 76, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56

Custer 56, Hot Springs 23

Ethan 71, Kimball/White Lake 36

Hamlin 58, Webster 48

Huron 67, Spearfish 44

Ipswich 66, Miller 50

Kadoka Area 60, Wall 51

Lennox 66, Sioux City, North, Iowa 53

Marty Indian 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61

McCook Central/Montrose 66, Garretson 35

Milbank 77, Redfield 62

Moorcroft, Wyo. 54, Edgemont 41

Oelrichs 60, Crazy Horse 52

Parkston 89, Gregory 82

Rapid City Stevens 69, Rapid City Central 51

Sisseton 67, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 57, OT

Sunshine Bible Academy 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 48

Watertown 54, Brookings 49

Waubay/Summit 80, Centerville 54

White River 110, Bennett County 28

Winner 77, Tri-Valley 63

Jackson County Central 82, Pipestone 63

Marshall 88, Windom 23

Minneota 85, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 57

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 83, Yellow Medicine East 50

MOC-Floyd Valley 74, George-Little Rock 46

Okoboji, Milford 85, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74

Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35

Unity Christian 75, Harris-Lake Park 45

West Lyon, Inwood 65, Sheldon 48

West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43

Western Christian 42, Storm Lake 32

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

McIntosh 79, Dupree 41

Tiospaye Topa 77, Bison 29

Semifinal

Faith 75, Harding County 69

Lemmon 57, Timber Lake 40

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58, Colome 28

Arlington 42, Lake Preston 33

Belle Fourche 44, Douglas 31

Beresford 56, Alcester-Hudson 26

Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 23

Castlewood 79, Deuel 41

Chadron, Neb. 61, Rapid City Christian 39

Colman-Egan 55, Deubrook 29

Custer 31, Hot Springs 22

DeSmet 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Centerville 40

Estelline/Hendricks 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 26

Ethan 48, Kimball/White Lake 41

Flandreau 66, Sioux Valley 41

Florence/Henry 61, Tri-State, N.D. 42

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 8

Huron 59, Spearfish 48

Ipswich 48, Miller 43

Mitchell 47, Sturgis Brown 33

Moorcroft, Wyo. 63, Edgemont 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Chamberlain 29

Oelrichs 49, Crazy Horse 48

Parkston 51, Gregory 25

Red Cloud 86, St. Francis Indian 31

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 66, Harrisburg 58

Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 57, OT

Tea Area 80, Hanson 68

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47, Marty Indian 35

Viborg-Hurley 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 13

Wall 49, Kadoka Area 37

West Central 64, Madison 46

Wilmot 52, Great Plains Lutheran 41

Winner 54, St. Thomas More 40

Hills-Beaver Creek 81, Murray County Central 35

Jackson County Central 93, Pipestone 74

Luverne 63, Mountain Lake Co-op 57

Marshall 78, Windom 50

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Dawson-Boyd 24

Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Red Rock Central 31

MOC-Floyd Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41

Okoboji, Milford 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46

Rock Valley 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Unity Christian 82, Harris-Lake Park 30

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sheldon 25

West Sioux 64, Trinity Christian High School 27

Western Christian 77, Storm Lake 27

College Softball
Drake 4, USD 0
USD 5, Northern iowa 3

 