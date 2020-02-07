Sports Scoreboard Friday, February 7th

USHL
Sioux City 5, Stampede 0
NBA G-LEAGUE
Skyforce 114, Santa Cruz 104
Men's College Basketball
Sioux Falls 68, Northern State 61
Duluth 73, Augustana 67
Moorhead 67, SMSU 52
Dakota State 83, Presentation 71
Women's College Basketball
Sioux Falls 65, Northern State 61
Duluth 64, Augustana 56
SMSU 66, Moorhead 61
Dakota State 95, Presentation 69
College Wrestling
SDSU 29, West Virginia 15
Augustana 27, Mary 9
SMSU 22, Minot State 15
H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36
Bon Homme 57, Avon 39
Bridgewater-Emery 83, Gayville-Volin 61
Britton-Hecla 54, Waverly-South Shore 49
Chamberlain 76, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56
Custer 56, Hot Springs 23
Ethan 71, Kimball/White Lake 36
Hamlin 58, Webster 48
Huron 67, Spearfish 44
Ipswich 66, Miller 50
Kadoka Area 60, Wall 51
Lennox 66, Sioux City, North, Iowa 53
Marty Indian 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61
McCook Central/Montrose 66, Garretson 35
Milbank 77, Redfield 62
Moorcroft, Wyo. 54, Edgemont 41
Oelrichs 60, Crazy Horse 52
Parkston 89, Gregory 82
Rapid City Stevens 69, Rapid City Central 51
Sisseton 67, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 57, OT
Sunshine Bible Academy 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 48
Watertown 54, Brookings 49
Waubay/Summit 80, Centerville 54
White River 110, Bennett County 28
Winner 77, Tri-Valley 63
Jackson County Central 82, Pipestone 63
Marshall 88, Windom 23
Minneota 85, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 57
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 83, Yellow Medicine East 50
MOC-Floyd Valley 74, George-Little Rock 46
Okoboji, Milford 85, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74
Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35
Unity Christian 75, Harris-Lake Park 45
West Lyon, Inwood 65, Sheldon 48
West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43
Western Christian 42, Storm Lake 32
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
McIntosh 79, Dupree 41
Tiospaye Topa 77, Bison 29
Semifinal
Faith 75, Harding County 69
Lemmon 57, Timber Lake 40
H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58, Colome 28
Arlington 42, Lake Preston 33
Belle Fourche 44, Douglas 31
Beresford 56, Alcester-Hudson 26
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 23
Castlewood 79, Deuel 41
Chadron, Neb. 61, Rapid City Christian 39
Colman-Egan 55, Deubrook 29
Custer 31, Hot Springs 22
DeSmet 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Centerville 40
Estelline/Hendricks 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 26
Ethan 48, Kimball/White Lake 41
Flandreau 66, Sioux Valley 41
Florence/Henry 61, Tri-State, N.D. 42
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 8
Huron 59, Spearfish 48
Ipswich 48, Miller 43
Mitchell 47, Sturgis Brown 33
Moorcroft, Wyo. 63, Edgemont 42
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Chamberlain 29
Oelrichs 49, Crazy Horse 48
Parkston 51, Gregory 25
Red Cloud 86, St. Francis Indian 31
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 66, Harrisburg 58
Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 57, OT
Tea Area 80, Hanson 68
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47, Marty Indian 35
Viborg-Hurley 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 13
Wall 49, Kadoka Area 37
West Central 64, Madison 46
Wilmot 52, Great Plains Lutheran 41
Winner 54, St. Thomas More 40
Hills-Beaver Creek 81, Murray County Central 35
Jackson County Central 93, Pipestone 74
Luverne 63, Mountain Lake Co-op 57
Marshall 78, Windom 50
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Dawson-Boyd 24
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Red Rock Central 31
MOC-Floyd Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41
Okoboji, Milford 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46
Rock Valley 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Unity Christian 82, Harris-Lake Park 30
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sheldon 25
West Sioux 64, Trinity Christian High School 27
Western Christian 77, Storm Lake 27
College Softball
Drake 4, USD 0
USD 5, Northern iowa 3