Sports Scoreboard Friday, January 31st

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:58 PM, Jan 31, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 2020

USHL
STAMPEDE 3, WATERLOO 2 (*OT)

NBA G-LEAGUE
SKYFORCE 114, SANTA CRUZ 104

COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma State 35, SDSU 3

Northern State 29, Minot State 12

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minot State 82, Augustana 80

Sioux Falls 66, Bemidji State 54

Northern State 88, Concordia-STP 60

SMSU 77, Crookston 63

Dakota State 55, Viterbo 54

Valley City State 89, Presentation 85 (*Final in 2 OT)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 75, Minot State 64

Sioux Falls 73, Bemidji State 64

Concordia-STP 62, Northern State 54

Crookston 64, SMSU 53

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 33

Burke 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43

Canton 79, Freeman 43

Corsica/Stickney 60, Menno 35

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Lake Preston 30

Edgemont 38, Hay Springs, Neb. 36, OT

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 43

Hanson 64, Bridgewater-Emery 46

Howard 56, Ethan 51

Kadoka Area 59, Bison 15

Langford 52, Northwestern 45

Lyman 84, New Underwood 46

Milbank 54, Ortonville, Minn. 38

Mitchell 65, Brookings 49

Pine Ridge 72, White River 58

Platte-Geddes 60, Colome 19

Potter County 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 59

Redfield 65, Britton-Hecla 43

Scottsbluff, Neb. 64, Rapid City Central 61

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 71, North Central Co-Op 40

Todd County 70, McLaughlin 56

Warner 64, Waubay/Summit 60

Watertown 35, Harrisburg 34

Boyden-Hull 52, West Lyon, Inwood 33

George-Little Rock 57, Sheldon 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Rock Valley 39

Okoboji, Milford 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Spirit Lake 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 38

Unity Christian 50, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Western Christian 60, Cherokee, Washington 49

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation

Crazy Horse 46, Takini 35

Lower Brule 72, Tiospaye Topa 46

Semifinal

Marty Indian 73, Omaha Nation, Neb. 71

Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 35

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 61, Brandon Valley 47

Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Webster 29

Bowman County, N.D. 50, Lemmon 30

Burke 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33

Colman-Egan 47, Estelline/Hendricks 40

DeSmet 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 21

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Lake Preston 45

Deubrook 56, Arlington 39

Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 23

Faith 66, Newell 47

Freeman 53, Canton 44

Hanson 59, Bridgewater-Emery 55

Harrisburg 52, Watertown 40

Kadoka Area 55, Bison 46

Langford 63, Northwestern 33

Milbank 52, Ortonville, Minn. 44

Mitchell 55, Brookings 32

New Underwood 53, Lyman 42

North Central Co-Op 57, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 40

Parkston 41, Avon 29

Platte-Geddes 50, Colome 45, OT

Potter County 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 47

Red Cloud 68, Lead-Deadwood 38

Redfield 57, Britton-Hecla 10

Scottsbluff, Neb. 47, Rapid City Central 36

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Pierre 50

Tea Area 72, Madison 46

Todd County 68, McLaughlin 46

Viborg-Hurley 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 44

Wall 59, Timber Lake 53

Waubay/Summit 63, Warner 36

Winner 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 50

George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 46

Okoboji, Milford 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Spirit Lake 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46

Unity Christian 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Boyden-Hull 48

Hills-Beaver Creek 75, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34

Minneota 82, Yellow Medicine East 42

Redwood Valley 76, Luverne 42

Renville County West 57, Dawson-Boyd 37

Wabasso 91, New Ulm Cathedral 57

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation

Baltic 43, Chester 41

Sioux Valley 50, Parker 48

Semifinal

Flandreau 60, Garretson 48

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Beresford 31

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation

Crazy Horse 42, Tiospaye Topa 23

Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 14

Semifinal

Lower Brule 48, Flandreau 41

Marty Indian 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Augustana 8, Cameron 4

Texas Women's University 3, Augustana 2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Portland State 6, USD 1

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Sweet Briar College 4, SDSU 3

 