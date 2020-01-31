Sports Scoreboard Friday, January 31st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 2020
USHL
STAMPEDE 3, WATERLOO 2 (*OT)
NBA G-LEAGUE
SKYFORCE 114, SANTA CRUZ 104
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma State 35, SDSU 3
Northern State 29, Minot State 12
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minot State 82, Augustana 80
Sioux Falls 66, Bemidji State 54
Northern State 88, Concordia-STP 60
SMSU 77, Crookston 63
Dakota State 55, Viterbo 54
Valley City State 89, Presentation 85 (*Final in 2 OT)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 75, Minot State 64
Sioux Falls 73, Bemidji State 64
Concordia-STP 62, Northern State 54
Crookston 64, SMSU 53
H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 33
Burke 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
Canton 79, Freeman 43
Corsica/Stickney 60, Menno 35
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Lake Preston 30
Edgemont 38, Hay Springs, Neb. 36, OT
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 43
Hanson 64, Bridgewater-Emery 46
Howard 56, Ethan 51
Kadoka Area 59, Bison 15
Langford 52, Northwestern 45
Lyman 84, New Underwood 46
Milbank 54, Ortonville, Minn. 38
Mitchell 65, Brookings 49
Pine Ridge 72, White River 58
Platte-Geddes 60, Colome 19
Potter County 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 59
Redfield 65, Britton-Hecla 43
Scottsbluff, Neb. 64, Rapid City Central 61
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 71, North Central Co-Op 40
Todd County 70, McLaughlin 56
Warner 64, Waubay/Summit 60
Watertown 35, Harrisburg 34
Boyden-Hull 52, West Lyon, Inwood 33
George-Little Rock 57, Sheldon 52
MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Rock Valley 39
Okoboji, Milford 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Spirit Lake 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 38
Unity Christian 50, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Western Christian 60, Cherokee, Washington 49
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation
Crazy Horse 46, Takini 35
Lower Brule 72, Tiospaye Topa 46
Semifinal
Marty Indian 73, Omaha Nation, Neb. 71
Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 35
H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 61, Brandon Valley 47
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Webster 29
Bowman County, N.D. 50, Lemmon 30
Burke 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33
Colman-Egan 47, Estelline/Hendricks 40
DeSmet 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 21
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Lake Preston 45
Deubrook 56, Arlington 39
Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 23
Faith 66, Newell 47
Freeman 53, Canton 44
Hanson 59, Bridgewater-Emery 55
Harrisburg 52, Watertown 40
Kadoka Area 55, Bison 46
Langford 63, Northwestern 33
Milbank 52, Ortonville, Minn. 44
Mitchell 55, Brookings 32
New Underwood 53, Lyman 42
North Central Co-Op 57, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 40
Parkston 41, Avon 29
Platte-Geddes 50, Colome 45, OT
Potter County 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 47
Red Cloud 68, Lead-Deadwood 38
Redfield 57, Britton-Hecla 10
Scottsbluff, Neb. 47, Rapid City Central 36
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Pierre 50
Tea Area 72, Madison 46
Todd County 68, McLaughlin 46
Viborg-Hurley 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Wall 59, Timber Lake 53
Waubay/Summit 63, Warner 36
Winner 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 50
George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 46
Okoboji, Milford 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Spirit Lake 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46
Unity Christian 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Boyden-Hull 48
Hills-Beaver Creek 75, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34
Minneota 82, Yellow Medicine East 42
Redwood Valley 76, Luverne 42
Renville County West 57, Dawson-Boyd 37
Wabasso 91, New Ulm Cathedral 57
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation
Baltic 43, Chester 41
Sioux Valley 50, Parker 48
Semifinal
Flandreau 60, Garretson 48
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Beresford 31
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation
Crazy Horse 42, Tiospaye Topa 23
Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 14
Semifinal
Lower Brule 48, Flandreau 41
Marty Indian 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Augustana 8, Cameron 4
Texas Women's University 3, Augustana 2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Portland State 6, USD 1
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Sweet Briar College 4, SDSU 3