Sports Scoreboard Monday, February 10th

Updated: Mon 11:11 PM, Feb 10, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 87, Potter County 59

Colman-Egan 56, Baltic 45

DeSmet 77, Castlewood 33

Ethan 76, Wagner 64

Herreid/Selby Area 67, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 66

Lennox 63, Tri-Valley 57

Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Mitchell Christian 34

Waubay/Summit 50, Wilmot 20

Waverly-South Shore 70, Iroquois 43

Dawson-Boyd 74, Wabasso 68

Jackson County Central 90, Spirit Lake, Iowa 74

Minneota 65, Adrian 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Avon 57, Gregory 33

Canton 55, Centerville 46

Colman-Egan 45, Baltic 26

Edgemont 50, Oelrichs 44

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Great Plains Lutheran 27

Estelline/Hendricks 36, Florence/Henry 32

Ethan 67, Wagner 40

Grant County, N.D. 69, Lemmon 59

Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Highmore-Harrold 48

Lyman 60, Chamberlain 53

Menno 54, Platte-Geddes 43

Mitchell Christian 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Sisseton 59, Flandreau Indian 52

Timber Lake 55, Standing Rock, N.D. 46

Viborg-Hurley 62, Canistota 52

Waubay/Summit 48, Wilmot 35

Jackson County Central 73, Blue Earth Area 34

Wabasso 81, Dawson-Boyd 34

 