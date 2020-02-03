SIOUX FALLS, SD Sports Scoreboard Monday, February 3rd
Women's Basketball
Jamestown 90, Presentation 49 *Jada Campbell 15 pts./16 reb.
Boys Hockey
Luverne 4, Windom 3
Boys Basketball
Colman-Egan 62, Chester 41
Corsica/Stickney 79, Bon Homme 35
Ethan 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54
Freeman 48, Scotland 40
Herreid/Selby Area 64, Wakpala 51
Kimball/White Lake 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 39
Marshall, Minn. 77, Sioux Falls Washington 66
Menno 55, Avon 38
Heron Lake-Okabena 84, Edgerton 69
R-T-R 63, Yellow Medicine East 53
Worthington 62, Pipestone 57
Westbrook/WG 54, Murray County Central 40
Girls Basketball
Chamberlain 64, Philip 41
Dakota Valley 60, Sioux City, North, Iowa 35
Dell Rapids 58, Baltic 43
Dupree 71, Bison 38
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Iroquois 31
Ethan 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51
Gregory 63, Bon Homme 43
Harding County 52, Timber Lake 49
Herreid/Selby Area 66, Wakpala 41
Langford 56, Waubay/Summit 33
Lemmon 47, Mobridge-Pollock 31
Lyman 63, Colome 35
Marshall, Minn. 55, Sioux Falls Washington 49
Yankton 55, Aberdeen Central 45
Pipestone 52, Murray County Central 44
Windom 66, Heron Lake-Okabena 30