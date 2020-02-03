Sports Scoreboard Monday, February 3rd

Women's Basketball

Jamestown 90, Presentation 49 *Jada Campbell 15 pts./16 reb.

Boys Hockey

Luverne 4, Windom 3

Boys Basketball

Colman-Egan 62, Chester 41

Corsica/Stickney 79, Bon Homme 35

Ethan 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54

Freeman 48, Scotland 40

Herreid/Selby Area 64, Wakpala 51

Kimball/White Lake 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 39

Marshall, Minn. 77, Sioux Falls Washington 66

Menno 55, Avon 38

Heron Lake-Okabena 84, Edgerton 69

R-T-R 63, Yellow Medicine East 53

Worthington 62, Pipestone 57

Westbrook/WG 54, Murray County Central 40

Girls Basketball

Chamberlain 64, Philip 41

Dakota Valley 60, Sioux City, North, Iowa 35

Dell Rapids 58, Baltic 43

Dupree 71, Bison 38

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Iroquois 31

Ethan 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51

Gregory 63, Bon Homme 43

Harding County 52, Timber Lake 49

Herreid/Selby Area 66, Wakpala 41

Langford 56, Waubay/Summit 33

Lemmon 47, Mobridge-Pollock 31

Lyman 63, Colome 35

Marshall, Minn. 55, Sioux Falls Washington 49

Yankton 55, Aberdeen Central 45

Pipestone 52, Murray County Central 44

Windom 66, Heron Lake-Okabena 30

 