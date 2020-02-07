Sports Scoreboard Thursday, February 6th
H.S. GYMNASTICS
Region 1-A
1. Deuel 142.875
2. Madison 134.5
3. Est./Hendricks 133.125
4. Milbank 129.475
*Paige Simon (D) 37.275
*Rachel Blue (D) 36.200
H.S. WRESTLING
Canton 66, O'Gorman 18
Canton 53, Harrisburg 18
Harrisburg 59, O'Gorman 18
Watertown 59, Huron 12
Luverne Quadrangular
Adrian Area 60, Luverne 18
Adrian Area 69, Chester, S.D. 9
Adrian Area 78, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 6
Luverne 30, Chester, S.D. 24
Luverne 36, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 18
NHL
Wild 4, Vancouver 2 *Parise 20th goal
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Dakota
Aberdeen Christian 64, Northwestern 45
Alcester-Hudson 59, Freeman 31
Arlington 76, Lake Preston 53
Canistota 64, Parker 45
Clark/Willow Lake 53, Deuel 34
Colman-Egan 70, Deubrook 60
DeSmet 70, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23
Dell Rapids 76, Tri-Valley 46
Ethan 62, Scotland 22
Faith 80, Dupree 37
Florence/Henry 62, Langford 47
Hanson 81, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66
Harding County 76, McIntosh 49
Hill City 44, Newell 42
Howard 56, Mitchell Christian 21
Lemmon 69, Tiospaye Topa 65
Leola/Frederick 57, Warner 49
Madison 58, Beresford 49
Marty Indian 59, Burke 51
North Central Co-Op 74, Wakpala 70
Platte-Geddes 61, Kimball/White Lake 48
Rapid City Christian 60, Kadoka Area 38
Sioux Falls Washington 74, Pierre 46
Sioux Valley 78, Flandreau 55
Tea Area 56, West Central 50
White River 87, Wall 57
Wilmot 81, Great Plains Lutheran 62
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Castlewood 45
Yankton 60, Harrisburg 58 *Mors 2,000 career points
Iowa
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 71, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 45
Hinton 73, West Sioux 70
Rock Valley 68, Unity Christian 52
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47
Minnesota
Red Rock Central 71, Edgerton 38
Worthington 65, Luverne 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central 52, Brookings 19
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Sisseton 31
Avon 68, Bon Homme 30
Canistota 67, Parker 61, OT
Castlewood 52, Wolsey-Wessington 23
Chamberlain 71, Todd County 57
Corsica/Stickney 61, Irene-Wakonda 46
Crow Creek 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53
Deuel 61, Clark/Willow Lake 53
Freeman 49, Alcester-Hudson 30
Groton Area 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41
Hamlin 60, Webster 33
Hill City 60, Newell 44
Howard 56, Mitchell Christian 39
James Valley Christian 54, Iroquois 29
Kadoka Area 58, Rapid City Christian 54
Lower Brule 68, Wessington Springs 26
Lyman 50, Highmore-Harrold 38
McCook Central/Montrose 66, Garretson 41
Menno 52, Canton 36
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Hanson 50
New Underwood 53, Jones County 28
Rapid City Stevens 29, Rapid City Central 26
Redfield 55, Milbank 35
Sargent Central, N.D. 36, Britton-Hecla 32
Scotland 60, Platte-Geddes 42
Sioux Falls Christian 42, Vermillion 38
Sioux Falls Washington 56, Pierre 37
Tri-Valley 50, Dell Rapids 27
Wagner 52, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40
Wakpala 64, North Central Co-Op 54
White River 49, Wall 35
Yankton 60, Harrisburg 58
Iowa
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 48
Rock Valley 75, Unity Christian 66
Sibley-Ocheyedan 60, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
West Sioux 61, Hinton 46
Minnesota
Canby 75, Lakeview 57
Luverne 73, Worthington 70, OT
Minneota 88, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 63
Murray County Central 90, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55
Southwest Minnesota Christian 61, Pipestone 51
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50, Yellow Medicine East 43