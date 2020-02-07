Sports Scoreboard Thursday, February 6th

H.S. GYMNASTICS
Region 1-A

1. Deuel 142.875
2. Madison 134.5
3. Est./Hendricks 133.125
4. Milbank 129.475

*Paige Simon (D) 37.275
*Rachel Blue (D) 36.200

H.S. WRESTLING

Canton 66, O'Gorman 18
Canton 53, Harrisburg 18
Harrisburg 59, O'Gorman 18
Watertown 59, Huron 12

Luverne Quadrangular

Adrian Area 60, Luverne 18
Adrian Area 69, Chester, S.D. 9
Adrian Area 78, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 6
Luverne 30, Chester, S.D. 24
Luverne 36, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 18

NHL

Wild 4, Vancouver 2 *Parise 20th goal

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Dakota

Aberdeen Christian 64, Northwestern 45

Alcester-Hudson 59, Freeman 31

Arlington 76, Lake Preston 53

Canistota 64, Parker 45

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Deuel 34

Colman-Egan 70, Deubrook 60

DeSmet 70, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23

Dell Rapids 76, Tri-Valley 46

Ethan 62, Scotland 22

Faith 80, Dupree 37

Florence/Henry 62, Langford 47

Hanson 81, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66

Harding County 76, McIntosh 49

Hill City 44, Newell 42

Howard 56, Mitchell Christian 21

Lemmon 69, Tiospaye Topa 65

Leola/Frederick 57, Warner 49

Madison 58, Beresford 49

Marty Indian 59, Burke 51

North Central Co-Op 74, Wakpala 70

Platte-Geddes 61, Kimball/White Lake 48

Rapid City Christian 60, Kadoka Area 38

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Pierre 46

Sioux Valley 78, Flandreau 55

Tea Area 56, West Central 50

White River 87, Wall 57

Wilmot 81, Great Plains Lutheran 62

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Castlewood 45

Yankton 60, Harrisburg 58 *Mors 2,000 career points

Iowa

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 71, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 45

Hinton 73, West Sioux 70

Rock Valley 68, Unity Christian 52

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47

Minnesota

Red Rock Central 71, Edgerton 38

Worthington 65, Luverne 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Dakota

Aberdeen Central 52, Brookings 19

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Sisseton 31

Avon 68, Bon Homme 30

Canistota 67, Parker 61, OT

Castlewood 52, Wolsey-Wessington 23

Chamberlain 71, Todd County 57

Corsica/Stickney 61, Irene-Wakonda 46

Crow Creek 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Deuel 61, Clark/Willow Lake 53

Freeman 49, Alcester-Hudson 30

Groton Area 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41

Hamlin 60, Webster 33

Hill City 60, Newell 44

Howard 56, Mitchell Christian 39

James Valley Christian 54, Iroquois 29

Kadoka Area 58, Rapid City Christian 54

Lower Brule 68, Wessington Springs 26

Lyman 50, Highmore-Harrold 38

McCook Central/Montrose 66, Garretson 41

Menno 52, Canton 36

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Hanson 50

New Underwood 53, Jones County 28

Rapid City Stevens 29, Rapid City Central 26

Redfield 55, Milbank 35

Sargent Central, N.D. 36, Britton-Hecla 32

Scotland 60, Platte-Geddes 42

Sioux Falls Christian 42, Vermillion 38

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Pierre 37

Tri-Valley 50, Dell Rapids 27

Wagner 52, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40

Wakpala 64, North Central Co-Op 54

White River 49, Wall 35

Yankton 60, Harrisburg 58

Iowa

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 48

Rock Valley 75, Unity Christian 66

Sibley-Ocheyedan 60, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

West Sioux 61, Hinton 46

Minnesota

Canby 75, Lakeview 57

Luverne 73, Worthington 70, OT

Minneota 88, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 63

Murray County Central 90, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55

Southwest Minnesota Christian 61, Pipestone 51

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50, Yellow Medicine East 43

 