Sports Scoreboard Thursday, January 30th

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 12:42 AM, Jan 31, 2020

Sports Scored Thursday, January 30th

Men's Basketball

South Dakota 93, Denver 87 *Umude 23 points/13 rebounds

Women's Basketball

SDSU 89, Western Illinois 48 *Burckhard 11 points/12 rebounds

College Wrestling

Augustana 36, Northwestern 12
Jamestown 21, Northwestern 12

H.S. Wrestling

Washington 48, O'Gorman 31
Pierre 68, Huron 9

Britton-Hecla Tournament

Redfield Area, 208 points

Kingsbury County, 157

Milbank, 140

Clark/Willow Lake 107

Sisseton, 99

Wesbter Area, 76.5

Groton Area, 66

Hamlin, 34

Deuel, 29

Britton-Hecla, 11

Tiospa Zina, 0

Gymnastics

at Vermillion

118.6 Vermillion
118.4 Wagner/Bon Homme
108.8 West Central

*Alexis Rueb (W/BH) 32.05

@ Huron

150.1 Watertown
134.6 Aberdeen
130.8 Huron

*Myah Morris (W) 38.8!!!

Boys Basketball

South Dakota

Arlington 64, Deubrook 52

Castlewood 53, Hamlin 45

Colman-Egan 69, Estelline/Hendricks 45

Crow Creek 93, Stanley County 59

DeSmet 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 41

Dell Rapids 64, Vermillion 52

Elk Point-Jefferson 62, Tri-Valley 56

Ethan 54, Mitchell Christian 27

Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Irene-Wakonda 41

Harding County 82, Belle Fourche 79

Hill City 54, Wall 41

Lemmon 70, McIntosh 42

Lennox 56, Parkston 36

Leola/Frederick 71, Faulkton 58

Madison 70, McCook Central/Montrose 43

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 64, James Valley Christian 31

Potter County 58, North Central Co-Op 42

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Dakota Valley 53

Sioux Falls Washington 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 46

Sisseton 48, Deuel 47

St. Thomas More 61, Sturgis Brown 43

Sully Buttes 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 27

Viborg-Hurley 81, Centerville 43

Wagner 78, Scotland 39

Webster 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 47

Yankton 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 47, Crazy Horse 37

Marty Indian 76, Tiospaye Topa 50

Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Lower Brule 70

Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Takini 33

Minnesota

Adrian 57, Murray County Central 43

Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Red Rock Central 43

Lakeview 58, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44

Marshall 72, Worthington 55

Minneota 80, Yellow Medicine East 51

Mountain Lake Co-op 70, Edgerton 50

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59, Canby 55

Southwest Minnesota Christian 103, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 78

Windom 104, Jackson County Central 71

Iowa

Boyden-Hull 72, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34

Sioux Center 90, Okoboji, Milford 84

Unity Christian 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 58

West Sioux 78, West Lyon, Inwood 75, OT

Girls Basketball

South Dakota

Alcester-Hudson 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41

Boyd County, Neb. 60, Burke 56, OT

Clark/Willow Lake 66, Great Plains Lutheran 39

Dakota Valley 51, Sioux Falls Christian 43

Douglas 57, Custer 45

Ethan 48, Mitchell Christian 12

Faith 60, Herreid/Selby Area 36

Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 17

Florence/Henry 43, Sisseton 39

Hamlin 37, Castlewood 32

Highmore-Harrold 47, Wolsey-Wessington 38

Hitchcock-Tulare 49, Sully Buttes 39

Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 23

James Valley Christian 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

Langford 41, Warner 28

New England, N.D. 50, Harding County 46

Potter County 61, North Central Co-Op 41

Rapid City Christian 46, Hot Springs 32

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Wessington Springs 23

Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Sioux Falls Washington 55

St. Thomas More 64, Sturgis Brown 41

Todd County 56, Pine Ridge 51

Tri-Valley 35, Elk Point-Jefferson 25

Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 29

Viborg-Hurley 53, Centerville 41

Wagner 57, Scotland 48

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Beresford 46, Sioux Valley 40

Flandreau 65, Baltic 29

Garretson 60, Chester 24

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 93, Tiospaye Topa 23

Lower Brule 69, Crazy Horse 44

Marty Indian 54, Takini 17

Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46

Minnesota

Luverne 57, Pipestone 45

Marshall 74, Worthington 38

Minneota 88, MACCRAY 35

Windom 95, Jackson County Central 91

Iowa

Okoboji, Milford 59, Sioux Center 45

Unity Christian 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 47

West Lyon, Inwood 52, West Sioux 48

 