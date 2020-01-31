Sports Scoreboard Thursday, January 30th

Sports Scored Thursday, January 30th
Men's Basketball
South Dakota 93, Denver 87 *Umude 23 points/13 rebounds
Women's Basketball
SDSU 89, Western Illinois 48 *Burckhard 11 points/12 rebounds
College Wrestling
Augustana 36, Northwestern 12
Jamestown 21, Northwestern 12
H.S. Wrestling
Washington 48, O'Gorman 31
Pierre 68, Huron 9
Britton-Hecla Tournament
Redfield Area, 208 points
Kingsbury County, 157
Milbank, 140
Clark/Willow Lake 107
Sisseton, 99
Wesbter Area, 76.5
Groton Area, 66
Hamlin, 34
Deuel, 29
Britton-Hecla, 11
Tiospa Zina, 0
Gymnastics
at Vermillion
118.6 Vermillion
118.4 Wagner/Bon Homme
108.8 West Central
*Alexis Rueb (W/BH) 32.05
@ Huron
150.1 Watertown
134.6 Aberdeen
130.8 Huron
*Myah Morris (W) 38.8!!!
Boys Basketball
South Dakota
Arlington 64, Deubrook 52
Castlewood 53, Hamlin 45
Colman-Egan 69, Estelline/Hendricks 45
Crow Creek 93, Stanley County 59
DeSmet 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 41
Dell Rapids 64, Vermillion 52
Elk Point-Jefferson 62, Tri-Valley 56
Ethan 54, Mitchell Christian 27
Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Irene-Wakonda 41
Harding County 82, Belle Fourche 79
Hill City 54, Wall 41
Lemmon 70, McIntosh 42
Lennox 56, Parkston 36
Leola/Frederick 71, Faulkton 58
Madison 70, McCook Central/Montrose 43
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 64, James Valley Christian 31
Potter County 58, North Central Co-Op 42
Sioux Falls Christian 84, Dakota Valley 53
Sioux Falls Washington 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 46
Sisseton 48, Deuel 47
St. Thomas More 61, Sturgis Brown 43
Sully Buttes 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 27
Viborg-Hurley 81, Centerville 43
Wagner 78, Scotland 39
Webster 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 47
Yankton 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 47, Crazy Horse 37
Marty Indian 76, Tiospaye Topa 50
Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Lower Brule 70
Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Takini 33
Minnesota
Adrian 57, Murray County Central 43
Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Red Rock Central 43
Lakeview 58, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44
Marshall 72, Worthington 55
Minneota 80, Yellow Medicine East 51
Mountain Lake Co-op 70, Edgerton 50
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59, Canby 55
Southwest Minnesota Christian 103, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 78
Windom 104, Jackson County Central 71
Iowa
Boyden-Hull 72, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34
Sioux Center 90, Okoboji, Milford 84
Unity Christian 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 58
West Sioux 78, West Lyon, Inwood 75, OT
Girls Basketball
South Dakota
Alcester-Hudson 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41
Boyd County, Neb. 60, Burke 56, OT
Clark/Willow Lake 66, Great Plains Lutheran 39
Dakota Valley 51, Sioux Falls Christian 43
Douglas 57, Custer 45
Ethan 48, Mitchell Christian 12
Faith 60, Herreid/Selby Area 36
Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 17
Florence/Henry 43, Sisseton 39
Hamlin 37, Castlewood 32
Highmore-Harrold 47, Wolsey-Wessington 38
Hitchcock-Tulare 49, Sully Buttes 39
Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 23
James Valley Christian 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35
Langford 41, Warner 28
New England, N.D. 50, Harding County 46
Potter County 61, North Central Co-Op 41
Rapid City Christian 46, Hot Springs 32
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Wessington Springs 23
Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Sioux Falls Washington 55
St. Thomas More 64, Sturgis Brown 41
Todd County 56, Pine Ridge 51
Tri-Valley 35, Elk Point-Jefferson 25
Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 29
Viborg-Hurley 53, Centerville 41
Wagner 57, Scotland 48
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Beresford 46, Sioux Valley 40
Flandreau 65, Baltic 29
Garretson 60, Chester 24
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 93, Tiospaye Topa 23
Lower Brule 69, Crazy Horse 44
Marty Indian 54, Takini 17
Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46
Minnesota
Luverne 57, Pipestone 45
Marshall 74, Worthington 38
Minneota 88, MACCRAY 35
Windom 95, Jackson County Central 91
Iowa
Okoboji, Milford 59, Sioux Center 45
Unity Christian 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 47
West Lyon, Inwood 52, West Sioux 48