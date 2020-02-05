Sports Scoreboard Tuesday, February 4th

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 12:42 AM, Feb 05, 2020

Sports Scoreboard Tuesday, February 4th

USHL

Stampede 7, Tri-City 3 *Vitolins & Lewandowski 2 goals each (6th straight win)

Men's Basketball

South Dakota 106, Peru State 45 *Kelly 27 points

NHL

Wild 3, Chicago 2 (OT) *Fiala 2 goals

Boys Basketball

South Dakota

Arlington 52, Hamlin 41

Castlewood 62, Waubay/Summit 44

Centerville 57, Alcester-Hudson 54

DeSmet 75, Colman-Egan 65

Dell Rapids 68, Flandreau 40

Elkton-Lake Benton 53, Deuel 27

Garretson 65, Baltic 53

Gayville-Volin 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Great Plains Lutheran 52, Lake Preston 43

Hanson 90, Wagner 41

Harrisburg 50, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 48

Highmore-Harrold 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 42

James Valley Christian 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Marty Indian 74, Freeman Academy/Marion 70

McCook Central/Montrose 60, Parkston 50

Mitchell 60, Pierre 42

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 56

New Underwood 54, Philip 42

Parker 47, Chester 45

Pine Ridge 80, St. Francis Indian 58

Platte-Geddes 54, Chamberlain 47

Potter County 76, Redfield 64

Sioux Falls Christian 80, Canton 34

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Brookings 54

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Watertown 51

Sioux Valley 86, Flandreau Indian 33

Spearfish 79, Lead-Deadwood 38

Sully Buttes 63, Jones County 29

Tiospa Zina Tribal 74, Milbank 37

Todd County 70, Stanley County 52

Tri-Valley 59, West Central 43

Vermillion 64, Beresford 45

Viborg-Hurley 69, Canistota 62

Warner 56, Faulkton 45

Webster 65, Wilmot 55

Wessington Springs 64, Iroquois 57

Western Christian, Iowa 59, Tea Area 38

Yankton 67, Aberdeen Central 60

Minnesota

Dawson-Boyd 77, Ortonville 55

Luverne 68, St. James Area 57

Redwood Valley 73, Pipestone 59

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 77, Adrian 69

Iowa

Boyden-Hull 74, Rock Valley 71

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, Sheldon 59

Cherokee, Washington 68, Spirit Lake 51

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Akron-Westfield 44

LeMars 80, Sioux City, North 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

Okoboji, Milford 59, George-Little Rock 49

West Lyon, Inwood 80, Sioux Center 77

Western Christian 59, Tea Area, S.D. 38

Girls Basketball

South Dakota

Centerville 71, Alcester-Hudson 61

Colman-Egan 66, Bridgewater-Emery 50

Corsica/Stickney 77, Burke 56

Deuel 33, Elkton-Lake Benton 29

Faith 77, McIntosh 13

Faulkton 64, Warner 31

Florence/Henry 57, Waverly-South Shore 50

Freeman 56, Scotland 38

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Lake Preston 40

Hamlin 58, Arlington 31

Hanson 59, Wagner 50

Herreid 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 53

Highmore-Harrold 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Hitchcock-Tulare 48, James Valley Christian 43

Howard 55, Irene-Wakonda 46

Ipswich 61, Leola/Frederick 22

Langford 44, Groton Area 34

Lead-Deadwood 37, Spearfish 33

Lemmon 63, Harding County 36

Lennox 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Madison 52, Deubrook 45

Marty Indian 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 35

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Parkston 39

Menno 46, Avon 42

Miller 35, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Parker 53, Chester 28

Pierre 60, Mitchell 59

Platte-Geddes 58, Chamberlain 50, OT

Rapid City Stevens 71, Douglas 31

Redfield 59, Potter County 44

Sioux Falls Christian 47, Canton 30

Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, Brookings 31

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 44, Brandon Valley 29

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 59

Sioux Valley 60, Flandreau Indian 46

Sisseton 49, Britton-Hecla 20

St. Thomas More 49, Belle Fourche 36

Sully Buttes 49, Jones County 35

Tea Area 73, Western Christian, Iowa 71, OT

Todd County 61, Stanley County 29

Tri-Valley 54, West Central 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Gayville-Volin 34

Vermillion 45, Beresford 32

Wakpala 78, Aberdeen Christian 44

Waubay/Summit 54, Castlewood 49

White River 53, Lower Brule 41

Wilmot 57, Webster 52

Minnesota

Canby 73, Ortonville 19

Luverne 80, St. James Area 61

MACCRAY 55, Dawson-Boyd 44

Pipestone 48, Redwood Valley 27

Iowa

Akron-Westfield 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46

Boyden-Hull 54, Rock Valley 42

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sheldon 50

Cherokee, Washington 59, Spirit Lake 47

LeMars 59, Sioux City, North 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32

Okoboji, Milford 70, George-Little Rock 36

Tea Area, S.D. 73, Western Christian 71, OT

West Lyon, Inwood 43, Sioux Center 39

 