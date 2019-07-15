Stampede Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede's 2019-20 United States Hockey League (USHL) regular season schedule was announced Monday. The Clark Cup Champion Stampede open the season at the DICK’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh for two games between Sept. 26 and 29 before returning to Sioux Falls for its banner raising home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, hosting the Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The 2019-20 schedule consists of 62 games with 30 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, 30 road matchups and two games at the USHL Fall Classic. The Herd's home schedule features 25 weekend games with 10 on Friday, 13 on Saturday and two on Sunday evening. The start time for most home games will be 7:05 p.m. CT with the exception of Sunday games at 5:05 p.m. CT and Dec. 31 versus the Des Moines Buccaneers at 6:05 p.m. CT.

Full Schedule | Printable Schedule

For the second-consecutive season, the regular season will open with two games, counting towards the regular season standings, at the 2019 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic hosted by the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. The USHL Fall Classic schedule and opponents will be released later this week.

The team will hold its third Clark Cup championship banner raising ceremony at the home opener on Oct. 5, as the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center celebrates its fifth season hosting Stampede hockey. The 13th annual Wiener Dog Races will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 versus the Des Moines Buccaneers and the annual Take My Jersey night at the last home game April 18 against the Fargo Force. A full schedule of promotional dates will be released in August.

The Stampede will play 44 games against Western Conference opponents, including eight (four home, four away) against rival Fargo Force, nine (five home, four away) against rival Sioux City Musketeers and six (three home, three away) against Anderson Cup Champion Tri-City Storm. The Herd will matchup at home against Fargo for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 27 and Sioux City on Thursday, Nov. 29.

The team will have to wait until April 3 and 4 before a 2019 Clark Cup Final rematch versus the Chicago Steel with both games on the road.

Single-game tickets will go on sale in early September. For season, suite and group tickets, fans can contact the Stampede office at 605.336.6060 for more information.

