Jared Westcott scored late in the third period to tie the game and then again in overtime to help deliver a 3-2 comeback win for the Sioux Falls Stampede over rival Sioux City on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

With the win the Herd, who never led the game in regulation, split their weekend series with the Muskies after falling 4-1 last night.

