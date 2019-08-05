Stampede announce preseason schedule

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede announced their preseason schedule leading up to the 2019-20 regular season Monday. The Stampede have four preseason games scheduled, including a Friday, Sept. 20 contest at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls against the Fargo Force.

The Herd will begin preseason play at the I-80 Showcase hosted by the Omaha Lancers in Ralston, Neb. between September 13 and 15. The first of two scheduled games will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 3 p.m. CT. The second will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15 against the Lincoln Stars at 4 p.m. CT.

The Herd will return home Friday, Sept. 20 to host the Fargo Force at the SCHEELS IcePlex at 7 p.m. CT. The exhibition matchup will be free for all season ticket holders and $10 at the door for the general public.

The final game of the preseason schedule will feature a road trip to Sioux Center, Iowa to take on the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday, Sept. 21 at All Seasons Center with a 6 p.m. CT puck drop.

The team will then travel to Cranberry Township, Pa. for the 2019 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic for the beginning of the 2019-20 regular season against Des Moines and the Chicago Steel.