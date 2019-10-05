Stampede celebrate Clark Cup Championship in home opener, but fall to Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede came up short in their home opening debut, 6-4 against the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Stampede forward Brian Carrebes scored two goals on the night, while goaltender Nate Reid stopped 30 of 35 shots faced in net.

On a night that was supposed to be all about the Stampede, it was the Lincoln Stars who skated out of the PREMIER Center with all the points.

The Sioux Falls Stampede began the night by celebrating their impressive 11-1 2019 Clark Cup Playoffs record, capped off by the third Clark Cup championship in the team’s 20-year history. With the championship banner raised and hanging in the PREMIER Center rafters, the newest members of the club tasked with defending the title were introduced before 8,000 fans.

The home crowd cheers were quickly silenced as Lincoln Stars forward Travis Treloar put a goal past Stampede netminder Nathan Reid for the first of the game. Defenseman Jacob Bauer saucered a pass from the top of the left circle to Treloar stationed alone in front of Reid 4:09 into the contest. The Herd quickly responded with a goal of their own 1:26 later as forward Brian Carrabes capitalized off Lincoln’s netminder Jacob Mucitelli’s errant pass behind the net unassisted for the 1-1 tie.

The Stampede took the lead halfway through the second period with back-to-back goals from forwards Luke Weilandt and Timo Bakos. Defenseman Evan Nause found a striding Weilandt between the circles, while Bakos scored on a rebounded shot in front of the net. Things quickly changed fortunes as the Stars found the back of the net twice late in the period to tie the game 3-3 after two.

Two more unanswered goals from the Stars made the score 5-3, with both goals scored by forward Matt Miller. Carrabes again found the back of the net unassisted on an attempt to keep the game from getting out of hand halfway through the third. The comeback attempt came up short as the Stars scored on the empty net in the final seconds of regulation.

Lincoln finished the night a perfect two for two on the man advantage, while the Stampede struggled on their lone five-minute major power play early in the game.

The Stampede return to action on the road next Thursday, Oct. 10 in a Western Conference Final rematch with the Tri-City Storm and follow up with a rematch with the Lincoln Stars the following night, both pucks drop at 7:05 p.m. The Herd won’t return home until October 25 for our annual Pink in the Rink, sponsored by Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.