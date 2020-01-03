Stampede dominate Team USA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede opened the new year with a 7-3 victory over the U.S. National Development Program under-17 team Friday night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Seven different players scored on the night for the Herd, while Jaxson Stauber made his sixth-consecutive start in net, stopping 20 of 23 shots on goal.

The Stampede came into the night amid a four-game losing streak and facing one of the hottest teams in the United States Hockey League. Jared Westcott quickly erased the tension, scoring on a breakaway by beating NTDP goaltender Kaidan Mbereko at the 3:08 mark of the first. Chaz Lucius tied the game up 3:21 later with a goal, but Brenden Olson was able to respond for his sixth of the season and grab the 2-1 lead.

The Herd extended their lead with a pair of goals from Garrett Pinoniemi and Sebastian Miedema, his first career USHL goal, to take the 4-1 lead before the third period.

Tyler Boucher cut the deficit in half with an a goal 3:34 into the third period, assisted by Justin Janicke and Red Savage. Both teams exchanged a pair of goals, one from Timo Bakos and Sean Behrens. The U.S. National Program made the decision to pull the goaltender with nine minutes remaining in the third period on the power play and Ryan Sullivan was able to capitalize on a fortunate bounce to tally a short-handed, empty-net goal.

Cam MacDonald put a stamp on the night with his fifth of the season at the 14:19 mark of the third period. Westcott was able to dump off a pass to MacDonald who was streaking down the slot to beat Mbereko for the seventh and final goal of the night.

The Herd finished outscoring Team USA by 37 to 24 shots and finishing 0 for 2 on the power play, while USA finished 1 for 6.

The Stampede are on for a rematch game with Team USA tomorrow night at PREMIER Center to finish off a seven-game homestand. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

