Stampede drop first game of the season in Fall Classic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Sioux Falls Stampede split the weekend following a 4-2 defeat in a 2019 Clark Cup Final rematch with the Chicago Steel at the 2019 DICK’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. Forward Jakub Lewandowski scored his second goal in as many games, while Herd goaltender Grant Adams stopped 36 of 39 shots.

The highly anticipated rematch, marketed as the United States Hockey League Game of the Week, lived up to the hype, as both teams fought tooth and nail to the final buzzer.

The Chicago Steel opened the scoring with a perfectly placed shot by forward Mathieu De St. Phalle at the 6:59 mark of the first period. Despite being the only goal of the opening frame, both teams were able to get the puck deep, utilizing their speed and creating chaos in front of the net, to put Steel goaltender Ian Shane and Stampede netminder Grant Adams to work.

The Stampede were able to capitalize on one of those chances two minutes into the second. Forward Tyler Coffey retrieved a puck out of the right corner, swung it behind the net and passed it forward Jakub Lewandowski (Yaw-cub Leh-van-dov-skee) for the uncontested goal out front on the power play. His second goal in as many games on the weekend.

The face-paced Steel answered several minutes later with goals from Sean Farrell and Sam Colangelo for the 3-1 lead heading into the final period.

Forward Brian Carrabes found Moorhead, Minn., native Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe open in front of the net for the short-side goal to give the Herd a fighting chance two minutes into the third period. However, a couple penalties kept the Herd from gaining momentum, as the Steel closed out the game with an empty-net goal to secure the 4-2 victory.

The Stampede finished the contest 1 for 5 on the power play and 5 for 6 on the penalty kill.

The Stampede return to action next Saturday, Oct. 5 for the home opening game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center against the Lincoln Stars. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will be treated to a Clark Cup championship commemorative puck and case, compliments of Dental Solutions. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early as the Stampede unveil their third Clark Cup championship banner prior to the scheduled 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.