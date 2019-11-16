Stampede fall in high scoring battle on Military Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three different players scored for the Stampede, but it was not enough as the Gamblers rallied to drop the home team 6-3 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Saturday night. The Herd were able to grab the first two goals of the game from Tyler Coffey and Brian Carrabes, but it was the Eastern Conference foe scoring four unanswered to finish off the contest. Grant Adams made the start in net, stopping 22 of 27 shots.

The night began with an honorary presentation of the American flag, presented by members of the South Dakota Army National Guard. Dawning military-themed jerseys, the crowd of 9,537 fans were brought to their feet early as Tyler Coffey scored the opening goal of the game. His fifth of the season and second in three games. Brian Carrabes assisted on the goal, but it was Coffey who picked up his own rebound to beat Green Bay goaltender Gavin Enright.

Stampede leading goal-scorer Carrabes put an early exclamation on the period with another goal, his team-leading sixth of the season, at the 12:08 mark, giving the Herd a 2-0 lead. Then in rapid succession the Herd and Green Bay combined for three goals in :35 seconds. The first goal was tallied by Gamblers forward Noah Ganske, followed by a goal by Stampede defenseman Evan Nause, his first United States Hockey League goal, and Chad Hillebrand finished off the frenzy with a goal for Green Bay. The high-scoring period finished with the Herd on top 3-2 and the home team outshooting their opponent 17-7.

Things changed quickly in the second as the Gamblers were able to grab a goal :46 seconds into the frame by Mason Lohrei, tying the game up at three a piece. At the 14:38 mark of the second, the Gamblers took control of the game with an unassisted goal by forward Alex Servagno. Green Bay finished the period outshooting the Herd 8-7.

The Gamblers were able to extend their lead by two off another goal from Servagno assisted by Dylan Moulton and Nicholas Zabaneh. The Stampede were awarded a power play opportunity in the closing minutes but failed to capitalize. Camden Thiesing finished off the scoring for the Gamblers with an empty net goal with 1:01 remaining on the clock. Despite the result, the Herd outshot the Gamblers 33 to 28. The Stampede finished the night 0 for 4 on the power play, while Green Bay finished 1 for 3.

The Stampede will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center to tomorrow evening to host the Green Bay Gamblers for the second game of the back-to-back series, with puck drop at 5:05 p.m. The Herd will be holding a coat drive for fans to donate new or gently used coats for two free tickets the night of the game and a postgame skating party with fans on the ice following the contest. No rentals available. Players will be available off the ice for autographs for those without skates. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.