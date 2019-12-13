Stampede get third straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede extended their win streak to three games, the longest of the season, with a 3-1 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Jaxson Stauber collected his fourth straight victory in net, saving 25 of 26 shots.

The Stampede opened the first game of a seven game homestand with a scoreless first period. Cedar Rapids outshot Sioux Falls eight to seven in the period. Timo Bakos the first goal on the scoresheet at the 17:04 mark of the second period. Defenseman Chase Foley pushed a puck up the neutral zone to Bakos at the blue who skated in and beat goaltender Derek Mullahy over the left shoulder. The Herd entered the second period on top 1-0 and outshot the RoughRiders 12 to six.

Cedar Rapids tied the game up about halfway through the third period off the stick of Donte Lawson. Team-leading scorer Nikolai Mayorov and Michael Posma assisted on the game-tying goal. Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe put the home crowd on their feet by collecting a Luke Weilandt rebound for his fifth score of the season.

With the goaltender pulled, Brenden Olson intercepted a puck in the neutral zone for the empty net tally to secure the 3-1 victory. The Herd is now 8-11-3 on the season and tied for seventh place in the Western Conference.

The Stampede finished the night stopping all six of Cedar Rapids power play opportunities.

The Herd is back on the ice tomorrow night for the annual Ugly Christmas Sweater night. Fans are encouraged to wear their ugly sweaters for a chance to take home prizes. The players will also be wearing ugly Christmas themed sweaters. Fans can take one home and meets the player of choice on the ice by participating in a silent auction outside sections 105 and 106. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.