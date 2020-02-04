Stampede keep win streak going

– The Sioux Falls Stampede defeated the Tri-City Storm 7-3 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Tuesday night, extending their win streak to six games.

Jakub Lewandowski and Raimonds Vitolins scored two goals apiece, while goaltender Nate Reid stopped 29 of 32 shots on net.

The Sioux Falls Stampede started their Clark Cup championship defending season 2-10-2 with four points and in last place in the Western Conference by as many as 10 points at times. Cue

the fairy tale return of Clark Cup MVP goaltender Jaxson Stauber, a renewed confidence and Sioux Falls is now 17-15-3, on a six-game winning streak and in the six and final playoff spot.

The second place Tri-City Storm came out of the gate with a goal by forward Nick Portz at the 5:08 mark of the first period. Mitchell Miller and Colby Ambrosio assisted on the goal. The resilient Herd responded nearly two minutes later as Raimonds Vitolins found the back of the

net to tie the game.

Defenseman Cameron Boudreau scored his first United States Hockey

League goal at the 17:56 mark to give Sioux Falls the lead. Tri-City outshot the Stampede 16-8 in the period.

Forward Jakub Lewandowski was able to score his second goal in as many games unassisted 1:45 into the second period. Ryan Sullivan closed out the period with his fourteenth goal of the season on a tipped shot from defenseman Josh Phillips, takin a 4-1 lead into the final period.

The Stampede were able to continue the onslaught with another pair of goals, one from Vitolins and another from Lewandowski, for the 6-1 lead. Tri-City was able to finish off the period with a pair of goals, while Will Dineen found the back of the net to make it a 7-3 final.

Sioux Falls finished the game 4-of-5 on the penalty kill and 0-of-5 on the power play and being outshot 32 to 21. The six-game win streak is the longest of the season.