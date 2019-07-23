Stampede open season at Fall Classic in Pittsburgh

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The United States Hockey League (USHL), in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), announced Tuesday the opponents and dates of the 2019 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, to be hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa.

The Stampede will open play against Western Conference foe, the Des Moines Buccaneers, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. CT and follow up with a 2019 Clark Cup Final rematch with the Chicago Steel on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT.

For the second-consecutive season, the two games will count towards the regular season standings and 62-game schedule.

The annual event provides one of two major opportunities throughout the season for NHL scouts to attend and observe potential draftees for the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal, Quebec.

Fans can catch the Stampede in action this weekend in back-to-back scrimmages against the Sioux City Musketeers at the SCHEELS IcePlex on Saturday, July 27. The team will travel down to Sioux City the night prior for two games at Ibp Ice Center. Game times will be 5 and 7:15 p.m. both nights and are free of charge to the public.