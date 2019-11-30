Stampede snap win streak in overtime loss to Dubuque

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede put on quite the show against the second-seeded Dubuque Fighting Saints but fell short in a 3-2 comeback attempt at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. Both Garrett Pinoniemi and Brian Carrabes scored in the affair, while Grant Adams made the start in net stopping 22 of 25 shots on the night.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss Night took place tonight and when the Stampede scored fans were encouraged to throw stuffed animals for local charities and area hospitals onto the ice. As the Stampede played with anticipation, the Dubuque Fighting Saints got the scoring underway halfway through the period with a goal from Riese Gaber with assists from Matt Kopperrud and Braden Doyle. The scoring ended there as the Herd outshot Dubuque 15-7.

The anticipation grew as the first 12 minutes of the second period went, but it was Garrett Pinoniemi that sent the teddy bears flying at the 12:37 mark of the second. Will Dineen provided the assist of the rush as the puck connected with Pinoniemi in the slot who scored his first career United States Hockey League goal.

The momentum in the period shifted when the Fighting Saints took a five-minute major penalty giving Herd a continuous power play opportunity. An unfortunate bounce in the neutral found the stick of Antonio Venuto who was able to score a short-handed tally at the 17:55 mark for the 2-1 lead. The period closed out with the Fighting Saints outshooting Sioux Falls 10-7.

The third period saw much of the same strong offensive zone pressure from both teams. After failing to convert an open one-on-one chance with Dubuque goaltender Aidan McCarthy, Brian Carrabes beat the defense on the edge and beat McCarthy over the opposite shoulder for the game-tying goal. Jakub Lewandowski and Connor McGinnis provided the assists with 11:10 left in regulation.

In the overtime period, Dubuque was able to capitalize on a defensive zone turnover for a goal by leading-scorer Ty Jackson for the win. The Stampede finish the week series with five points out of a possible six.

The Stampede will now travel to Omaha, Neb. for a weekend series with the Lancers before returning home against Dec. 13 and 14 at the PREMIER Center for Ugly Christmas Sweater Night that Saturday. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. each night.