Renner defeats the Sioux Falls Squirrels in the Class A Quarterfinals on Saturday, but then fall to the Sioux Falls Brewers. The Monarchs will not play in the championship game for the first time since 2002. The Brewers will face Yankton in the Class A Championship on Sunday at 12:00 in Mitchell.

In Class B, Arlington overcomes a deficit in the seventh inning, where they scored six runs. The Angels defeated Winner/Colome 7-3, and will play in Sunday's Class B title game at 2:00 p.m.