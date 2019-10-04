State High School Softball Scoreboard- Day 1

Opening round playin games
Yankton 9 Brookings 6
Rapid City Central 13 Mitchell 0
Harisburg 13 Sioux Falls Washington 5
Rapid City Stevens 11 Watertown 0
2nd Round
Sf Lincoln 8 Yankton 0
Rapid City Central 11 Brandon 22
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 Harrisburg 2
SF O'Gorman 15 Rapid City Stevens 4
Quarter Finals
Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 RapidCity Central 4
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 1
Semi Finals
Sioux Falls Lincoln 11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3
Losers Bracket
Brandon 8 Washington 0
Yankton 10 Watertown 4
Rapid City Stevens 8 Brookings 0
Mitchell 10 Harrisburg 9
Brandon Valley 8 Yankton 0
Rapid City Stevens 11 Mitchell 3