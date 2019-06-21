Storm Host Tucson in 1st Round of Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The #3 seeded Sioux Falls Storm (11-3) will host the #6 seeded Tucson Sugar Skulls (7-7) in the first round of playoffs this Sunday, June 23. Kickoff is set for 3:05 PM at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The show will start at 2:45 PM. Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital and Orthopedic Institute will serve as the presenting sponsor of the game.

The Storm will make their 18th appearance in the playoffs while trying to bring home an 11th championship. The

Storm last played the Bismarck Bucks in the 2019 regular season finale where the Storm won 65-54. In that game, quarterback Lorenzo Brown completed 12 passes for 179 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also had 28 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Nolan Saraceni had 75 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandon Sheperd had 71 yards and one touchdown, Damian Ford had 55 yards and two touchdowns and Kent Shelby had 41 yards and one touchdown. Kicker Parker Douglass made one field goal and eight extra points. Linebacker T.J. Neal lead the Thunder Defense with seven tackles. Defensive back Tre Dickerson had one tackle for loss, Rick Rumph had one interception and two pass break-ups, Lorenzo White had one interception and three pass break-ups and Trey Wafford had one interception. Defensive Linemen Kevin Thompson and Charles Williams had .5 sack.

The Sugar Skulls last played the Quad City Steamwheelers in the 2019 regular season finale where the Sugar Skulls won 55-50, to secure their spot in the playoffs in their inaugural season. In that game, quarterback Matt Behrendt completed 8 of 11 passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Behrendt and running back Mike Jones combined for 169 rushing yards with 116 coming from Jones. Wide receiver Rico Brown had 55 yards and two touchdowns. The Sugar Skulls defense had 46 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and three pass break-ups.

Individual Storm game tickets are on sale at the Premier Center Box Office or online through www.ticketmaster.com.

Courtesy Storm