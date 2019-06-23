Storm defeat Sugar Skulls in IFL playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Storm moved to 12-3 after defeating the Tucson Sugar Skulls 50-47 on Sunday, June 23.

The Sugar Skulls would be the first to score to take an early 0-6 lead after Jake Medlock Shaquan Curenton for a 14-yard touchdown. The Storm answered with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Calen Campbell and a successful extra point by Parker Douglass, giving the Storm a 7-6 lead.

The Storm would be the first to score in the second quarter after a two-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown, giving the Storm a 13-7 lead. The Sugar Skulls take a 13-14 lead after a 31-yard touchdown pass by Jake Medlock to Jarid Brown and then a one-point rouge after stopping the Storm from getting the kickoff out of the end zone. The Storm would re-take a 20-14 lead after a five-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown. The Sugar Skulls would end the half with all 20-21 lead after an eight-yard touchdown pass by Jake Medlock to Jarid Brown.

The Storm took an early 23-21 lead in the third quarter after a 28-yard field goal by Parker Douglass.The Sugar Skulls would re-take a 23-28 lead after a 30-yard touchdown pass by Jake Medlock to Jeremiah Harris. The Storm would score on back to back drives to take a 36-28 lead at the end of the quarter; the first score was a 12-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Damian Ford and then a one-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown.

The Sugar Skulls would be the first to score in the fourth quarter after a six-yard touchdown pass by Jake Medlock to Jeremiah Harris to bring the score to 36-34. The Storm answered with a six-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown to put the Storm up 43-34. The Sugar Skulls would respond with a 12-yard touchdown pass by Jake Medlock Shaquan Curenton to bring the score to 43-41. The Storm answered with a seven-yard rushing touchdown by Calen Campbell to give the Storm a 50-41 lead. The Sugar Skulls would end the game with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Matt Behrendt and an unsuccessful two-point conversion to bring the final score to 50-47.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown had 107 yards and one touchdown. He also had 52 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Running back Calen Campbell had 35 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Damian Ford had 43 yards and one touchdown. Kicker Parker Douglass made one field goal and five extra points. Linebacker T.J. Neal led the Thunder Defense with 10 tackles and one block. Defensive linemen Charles Williams had one sack and Malcolm Goines had 2.5 tackles for loss and one block.

The Sioux Falls Storm advance to the second round of playoffs after defeating the Tucson Sugar Skulls. The Storm will face the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday, June 29 in Des Moines for a 7:05 PM kickoff.