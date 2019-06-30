Storm heading to tenth straight United Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Storm played the Indoor Football League’s reigning champions Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday, June 29 in the United Conference Championship. The Storm won their 15th Conference Championship after defeating the Iowa Barnstormers 52-50.

The Barnstormers would be the first to score after a 18-yard touchdown pass by Daquan Neal to Jazeric Peterson to take a 0-6 lead. The Storm would tie up the game after a one-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown. The Barnstormers would end the quarter with a 6-13 lead after a five-yard rushing touchdown by Malik Brown.

The Barnstormers would extend their lead to 6-20 after a 13-yard touchdown pass by Daquan Neal to Malik Brown. The Storm answered with a five-yard touchdown by Lorenzo Brown to Kent Shelby to cut the lead to 13-20. The Barnstormers came back to extend their lead 13-27 after a three-yard rushing touchdown by Ryan Balentine. The Storm answered with a 22-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Damond Powell to bring the score to 19-27. The Barnstormers answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass by Daquan Neal to Jazeric Peterson to take a 19-34 lead. The Storm ended the quarter with a 25-34 deficit after a two-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown.

The Storm would cut the lead to 31-34 after a three-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown to start the third quarter. The Barnstormers ended the quarter with a 31-41 lead after a four-yard rushing touchdown by Daquan Neal.

The Barnstormers extended their lead to 31-44 after a 20-yard field goal by Nathan Criswell to start the fourth quarter. The Storm scored back-to-back-to-back touchdowns to take a 52-44 lead; the first touchdown was a 39-yard pass by Lorenzo Brown to Damian Ford, next a 11-yard pass by Lorenzo Brown to Brandon Sheperd and then a 31-yard pass by Lorenzo Brown to Damian Ford. The Barnstormers would end the game after a one-yard touchdown pass by Ryan Balentine to Connor Hollenbeck and a failed two-point conversion, bringing the score to 52-50.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown completed 15 passes for 208 yards and five touchdowns. He also had three rushing touchdowns. Wide receivers Damian Ford tallied 144 yards for two touchdowns, Kent Shelby had 22 yards and one touchdown, Damond Powell had 22 yards and one touchdown and Brandon Sheperd had 11 yards for one touchdown. Kicker Parker Douglass made four extra points. Defensive back Trey Wafford led the Thunder Defense with 10 tackles and one pass break-up. Defensive lineman Charles Williams had one pass break-up. Defensive back Joseph Blount had one fumble recovery.

The Sioux Falls Storm advance to their 10th consecutive United Bowl where they will face the undefeated Arizona Rattlers on Saturday, July 13. Kickoff is set for 8:05 PM.