Storm re-sign Lorenzo Brown

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Storm are pleased to announce the signing of quarterbacks Lorenzo Brown, Tommy Armstrong and Damien Williams for the 2020 season.

Brown (6’0, 205) will be entering his 10th season with the Storm. Lorenzo is the Storm’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,192) and touchdowns (118). He also ranks second in Storm history in passing yards and touchdowns. He is a versatile player both through the air and on the ground. During the 2019 season, Lorenzo completed 162 passes for 2,197 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also rushed 138 times for 544 yards earning 21 rushing touchdowns. Brown was named the 2019 United Bowl MVP.

Armstrong (6’1, 215) will be entering his first season with the Storm. Tommy spent the 2019 season with the Nebraska Danger where he completed 150 passes for 1,799 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also had 720 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. Armstrong was named the 2019 Indoor Football League’s Rookie of the Year. He played collegiality at Nebraska University where he started 44 games from 2013 to 2016. Tommy finished his career as the Huskers’ all-time leader in passing yards, pass completions, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

Williams (6’1, 225) will be entering his rookie season in the Indoor Football League. Damien played collegiality at Texas State University where he tallied 139 completions for 1,507 yards and nine touchdowns along with 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns during the 2017 season.

“We are very fortunate to have three quality champion caliber quarterback’s coming in to compete for the 2020 season,” said Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs. “All three bring tremendous leadership, athleticism and a natural ability to make their teammates better.”

The Storm will commence its 20th season in 2020. For questions regarding the upcoming season, please email admin@siouxfallsstorm.com.

