Super Bowl QB Garoppolo Humbled At SDSU In 2012

Today Jimmy Garoppolo will make history under center for the San Francisco 49ers.

If you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, you hope it's the kind of history he made in Brookings back on November 24th, 2012.

On that day the future pro was a junior at Eastern Illinois University taking on South Dakota State in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at the old Coughlin Alumni Stadium. "Jimmy G" had a day to forget, going 25-41 for 221 yards while throwing an interception, as the Jackrabbits throttled his Panthers 58-10 for their first ever playoff win.

The following year Garoppolo threw for more than 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns, winning the Walter Payton Award as the player of the year in the FCS and getting drafted in the second round by New England. He was traded to San Francisco in 2017.

Though his Jacks got the better of Garoppolo on that day, SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier knew they'd faced a dynamic player.

