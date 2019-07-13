Taylor homers, but Canaries fall to Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Birds fell short in the ninth inning for the second day in a row. The Birds (27-26) lost to the Chicago Dogs (30-22) 4-3 on Saturday.

Kevin Taylor’s go-ahead home run in the sixth appeared to be enough for the Birds. Chicago had other ideas in the top of the ninth. They pushed two runners across the plate in the top of the ninth and held on for the win.

Both starting pitchers had shutouts heading into the sixth. Canaries starter Keaton Steele allowed two home runs in the top of the sixth and was relieved before finishing the inning. Luis Pollorena came in to face one batter with the bases loaded. He struck him out to keep the deficit at 2-0.

The Birds didn’t have a hit through their first round through the lineup. Taylor changed that in the bottom of the fourth with a single. The Birds didn’t have a run through five innings and Taylor changed that too.

Dogs starting pitcher Wes Torrez allowed Mitch Glasser and Brett Vertigan to reach base in the bottom of the sixth. Former Chicago Cubs’ pitcher, three-time all-star and silver slugger, Carlos Zambrano relieved Torrez to face Taylor. Taylor smashed a home run over the right-field wall on his birthday to give the Birds a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Tony Rosseli hit his ninth home run of the season. With two outs, Keon Barnum hit a single to score the winning run. Chicago took the weekend series with Saturday’s win.

The Canaries will be back in action Sunday when they take on the Chicago Dogs in game three of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 12:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 1:05.