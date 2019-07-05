The Canaries find offense late to win big over the Explorers

The Sioux Falls Canaries finished strong against the Sioux City Explorers, scoring nine of their 16 runs in the 8th inning.

Jordan Ebert led the way for the Canaries at the plate, leading the team in hits (3) and runs (3) in the 16-2 affair. While the offense needed some time to rev up, the pitching was solid all night, allowing just eight hits and collecting eight strikeouts.

Starter Mark Seyler posted a 5.29 ERA through six innings, the lowest of the three pitchers who took the mound for Sioux Falls. The victory is the start of a three game series against Sioux City, and a 10 game home stand for the Canaries.