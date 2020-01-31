Thursday's HS basketball recap

Matthew Mors was held to 13 points but Cooper Cornemann's 21 were the difference as the top-ranked Bucks (AA) edged #4 Roosevelt 47-46.

The Washington boys needed a basket by Nate Gilbertson with 1.8 seconds left to beat Lincoln 48-46. Max Burchill had 25 for the Pats.

Zach Witte poured in 27 points as #4-A SF Christian blew past Dakota Valley in a battle of ranked teams in Class A 84-53. Paul Bruns had 25 for the 5th-ranked Panthers.

And in the first game at the Lincoln gym, Emma Osmundson had 24 and Morgan Hansen 20 as the 4th-ranked Patriots rallied to beat the Warriors 63-55.