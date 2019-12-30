Timberwolves come alive in overtime to take down Nets

MINNEAPOLIS- Shabazz Napier scored a season-high 24 points, Jarrett Culver added 21 points and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves rallied past the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 in overtime. The Timberwolves had lost 12 of 13 and were again without injured Karl-Anthony Towns and ill Andrew Wiggins. Gorgui Dieng started in Towns' place and had 11 points and 20 rebounds. It was Minnesota's first home win since Nov. 13. Keita Bates-Diop added 15 points off the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 36 points to lead the Nets, who have lost three straight. Joe Harris scored 19 points.

