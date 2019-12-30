MINNEAPOLIS- Shabazz Napier scored a season-high 24 points, Jarrett Culver added 21 points and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves rallied past the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 in overtime. The Timberwolves had lost 12 of 13 and were again without injured Karl-Anthony Towns and ill Andrew Wiggins. Gorgui Dieng started in Towns' place and had 11 points and 20 rebounds. It was Minnesota's first home win since Nov. 13. Keita Bates-Diop added 15 points off the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 36 points to lead the Nets, who have lost three straight. Joe Harris scored 19 points.
Timberwolves come alive in overtime to take down Nets
