Top ranked Winner girls and Viborg-Hurley boys victorious

The Winner girls edged second ranked Lennox in Mitchell and top ranked Viborg-Hurley showed why they are #1 in Boys Class B with a big win at Howard.

Montana sweeps first night of Wyoming vs Montana all-star basketball games.

In the Hanson Classic which was moved to Monday because of weather top ranked Winner beat #2 Lennox in Girls Basketball 59-54. Madysen Vlastuin scored 18 for the Orioles but Bella Swedlund led the Warriors with 18 as well as they pulled away in the final stages for a thrilling win at the Corn Palace.

As for the Viborg-Hurley boys, they played without their star player Chase Mason who was ill. But after falling behind by 4 early at 5th ranked Howard they roared back to beat the Tigers 61-29.