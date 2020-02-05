Tuesday HS Basketball Recap

The game of the night was in Canistota where the 5th-ranked Hawks hosted #2B Viborg-Hurley and the Cougars, led by Chase Mason prevailed 69-62. The up[set of the night happened at the O'Gorman gym where the 2nd-rankled Knights fell to Harrisburg 50-48. There was no upset at SF Christian where the Chargers beat Canton 80-34 or at the Lincoln gym where the Patriot girls beat Brookings 65-31.