Tuesday HS Hoops Recap 1/21/20

After falling behind early the Roosevelt boys went on a 15-0 run and never looked back in a 74-38 win over Harrisburg at the Tigers gym. Connor Geddes had 17 points for the Tigers while Michael Paulson led a balanced attack for the Riders with 13.

In girls games, Roosevelt pulled off a big upset of 5th-ranked Washington 57-50 on the Warriors floor. Tatum Kooima led the way with 16 while Sydni Schetnan had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors. At Brandon, The 3rd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers got 17 points from Abby Phipps and beat the Lynx 58-42.