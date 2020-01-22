Twins Caravan makes pre-season stop in Sioux Falls

The Twins Caravan was in Sioux Falls tonight at the Elmen Center.

Credit: MGN

2 players along with Tony Oliva, who is an honorary South Dakotan and former Canaries announcer Kris Atteberry were here to talk about a record-setting team that has made some additions...

Needless to say everyone's excited about taking it a step further this season... and to visit with their fans about it on the Caravan.

"I think for the team it's critical. We need to reach out across 5 states and let fans know that we value you. You can spend your money a lot of different ways. We want you to get to Target Field..." said Kris Atteberry.

"For me it's special because I have a chance to travel and see the fans too. The new fans and the old fans who had an opportunity to see me play and have the opportunity to see me that close." said Tony Oliva.

One of those big additions is Josh Donaldson. He agreed to a 4-year contract with a 5th year option last week and it became official with a press conference today in the cities.

He plays the game with aggression both at the plate and in the field.

Donaldson had a huge comeback year with the Braves last year hitting 37 home runs and he joins a team that hit 307 HR's last year. The Twins just signed Miguel Sano as well.

Watch out American League!

