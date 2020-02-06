Twins excited for 2020 season

With spring training right around the corner the Twins are justifiably excited for the 2020 season to get here because they feel they have some unfinished business after losing to the Yankees in the playoffs after winning 101 games in the regular season.

Kris Atteberry, twins Radio Host says:"Going into last year I think some people kind of slept on us a little bit. I think we thought we'd be good. Not 101 wins good. This year we're not sleeping on anybody and I think there's a palpable excitement among the fans that wasn't there a year ago that because expectations have been raised and I think that's a good thing..."

Ehire Adrianza, Twins infielder says:"It was tough for us to not go to the next step. But you know when the off-season started I kept think I can't wait to get to spring training and get things done..."

Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers next week.