Twins players excited about 2019 season

The Twins Caravan made a stop at the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls Wednesday night with radio announcer Kris Atteberry, former Twins great Tony Oliva and 2 young players along to talk baseball as pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in less than 3 weeks.

Credit: MGN

There's plenty of anticipation for the up-coming season after winning 101 games last year and slugging a MLB record 307 home runs. But it's still fun for the players to reflect back on what was an amazing season in 2019. Ehire Adrianza and Brent Rooker had two different perspectives, since Rooker was still at the AAA level.