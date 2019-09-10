Twins shutout Nationals 5-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - José Berriós surrendered only two singles over seven innings in his best start in six weeks, Mitch Garver hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Tuesday night in an interleague matchup of teams on postseason tracks.

Berriós (12-8) struck out four and walked one, the first turn of more than six innings for the two-time All-Star right-hander since July 31. He had an 8.07 ERA over those previous six starts.

Aníbal Sánchez was almost as sharp for the Nationals, until the seventh. Eddie Rosario led off with a double, and Garver followed with his 30th homer in 280 at-bats this season. Sánchez (8-8) finished the inning, ending his evening with four hits and one walk allowed along with five strikeouts.

The American League Central-leading Twins took a five-game lead on Cleveland into the night. The Indians, who have six more losses than the Twins, played at the Los Angeles Angels.

The Nationals entered 9½ games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, but they were in the first wild card spot, 4½ games above the cut, ahead of Milwaukee. The Chicago Cubs have the second spot.

Never have the Twins needed a boost for the rotation like this from Berriós more than on this night, with Kyle Gibson weakened by a digestive track disease and Michael Pineda suspended for 60 games because of a positive test for a banned diuretic.

The 25-year-old pitched just like the ace that he the Twins have developed him to be, and Sergio Romo and Trevor May followed with a scoreless inning apiece to hand the Nationals their seventh shutout this season.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/10/2019 9:24:24 PM (GMT -5:00)