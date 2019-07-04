Two Sioux Falls golfers to play at Pebble Beach

The First Tee of South Dakota is excited to announce that two of our participants, Shannon McCormick and Jack Kray, are among 78 youth from across the nation to be selected to play in the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee, September 24-29.

The PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee is the only event of its kind where 78 First Tee teenagers from across the country are paired up with 78 PGA TOUR Champions players and 156 amateurs during an official PGA TOUR Champions tournament. Shannon and Jack will compete for the Pro-Junior Team title. They will join 76 other participants from First Tee chapters across the country. Participants were selected by a national panel of judges based on their understanding and application of the core values and life skills learned through First Tee’s programs, as well as their playing ability.

Play will be conducted on Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course on Friday and Saturday, with the final round contested solely at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday, where 23 First Tee juniors will compete based on their 36-hole performance. The tournament will crown one male and one female First Tee Junior Champion on Sunday.

Shannon and Jack are both Ace level participants in The First Tee and dedicate a great deal of time and effort to helping others in the program. They have worked hard for this honor and we are so excited for them to represent The First Tee of South Dakota at this prestigious event.

Shannon McCormick will be a junior at Sioux Falls O’GormanHigh School. Shannon has played on the O’Gorman girls golf team since 7th grade. In the past two years, Shannon has helped her team win consecutive State Championships, and was the Class AA Individual Champion in 2019! Shannon has been involved with The First Tee of South Dakota since she was 5 years old, starting in the Little Duffer program. She is now at the Ace level of programming and has been a great role model for all of our participants.

Jack Kray will be a junior at Sioux Falls Washington High School. Jack is a three-time letter winner on the Washington boys golf team, has participated in the State Championship the past several years, and has been a champion on the SDGA Junior Tour. Jack is an Ace level participant and has been involved with The First Tee of South Dakota for the last 8 years. Besides his participation, he is also a volunteer and a coach with the younger participants.