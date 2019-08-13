US Open winner Janzen commits to Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two-time U.S. Open winner Lee Janzen headlines the latest commitments to the 2019 Sanford International Presented by Cambria on September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

PGA TOUR Champions golfers Woody Austin, Kirk Triplett, Marco Dawson, Billy Andrade, Billy Mayfair, Fred Funk, Chris DiMarco, Steve Flesch and Joey Sindelar have also officially committed to this year’s tournament.

Janzen was born in Austin, Minnesota, but spent most of his childhood in Baltimore, Maryland. The two-time U.S. Open winner has eight career PGA TOUR victories. Janzen was a member of the Ryder Cup teams in 1993 and 1997 and the President’s Cup team in 1998. He is currently on pace for one of his best seasons on the PGA TOUR Champions.

For the most up-to-date Sanford International player commitment list, visit sanfordinternational.com.

Tickets to Sanford International presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is now open. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events. Volunteers can choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 16-22, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its second year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 33 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. In 2019, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $58 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion. All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households, and distributed in 15+ markets via GOLFTV. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.