USD Puts out 2020 Football Schedule

VERMILLION, S.D.—The first South Dakota football game following a $26 million renovation to the west side of the DakotaDome will be held Sept. 19, 2020, against Missouri Valley Football Conference foe Missouri State.

The announcement was made Wednesday as Coyote head coach Bob Nielson revealed the team’s 2020 schedule. On it is the season opener at Iowa State on Sept. 5, the annual Dakota Days game against Western Illinois on Oct. 3, and a new addition – an Oct. 17 home date with Dixie State, which announced a move to Division I back in January.

“The 2020 schedule represents our continued commitment to playing high quality, Division I competition,” said Nielson. “We look forward to opening the renovated DakotaDome. It will be a fantastic facility and one of the best home field advantages in the country.”

The game against Dixie State is sandwiched between a road game at South Dakota State on Oct. 10 and a home date with UNI on Oct. 24. The Coyotes will have a bye week Nov. 7 before finishing the regular season at Indiana State (Nov. 14) and at home against North Dakota State (Nov. 21).

The Coyotes’ full 2020 slate follows:

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 5 Iowa State Ames, Iowa

Sept. 12 Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Ariz.

Sept. 19 Missouri State* Vermillion

Sept. 26 Illinois State* Normal, Ill.

Oct. 3 Western Illinois* Vermillion

Oct. 10 South Dakota State* Brookings, S.D.

Oct. 17 Dixie State Vermillion

Oct. 24 UNI* Vermillion

Oct. 31 North Dakota* Grand Forks, N.D.

Nov. 14 Indiana State* Terre Haute, Ind.

Nov. 21 North Dakota State* Vermillion

* - MVFC competition

