USD Volleyball remains perfect in Summit League with sweep over Purdue Ft. Wayne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota volleyball made it 16 straight wins on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon, taking down second-place Purdue Fort Wayne in straight sets, 25-22, 25-11, 26-24.

In front of a strong crowd of 1,085, the Coyotes used another strong defensive effort to move to 19-1 overall and 8-0 in the Summit League, producing a two-game lead after the first full rotation through the league.

Elizabeth Juhnke was the lone Coyote to record double figures in kills with 11, however, six individuals had at least six in the match while the team had a .236 hitting percentage.

Sami Slaughter tallied nine kills, Madison Harms had eight to go with a .533 hitting percentage, while Elizabeth Loschen added eight and Maddie Wiedenfeld six.

Madison Jurgens contributed 38 assists and 13 digs while defensively the Coyotes produced 10 total blocks, led by Harms with seven. Anne Rasmussen had 19 digs, Juhnke 13 while Loschen and Lolo Weideman chipped in seven apiece.

The Coyotes limited Purdue Fort Wayne's offense to 31 kills and a .094 hitting percentage, marking the 10th straight opponent that has failed to hit at least .200 against the Coyotes.

South Dakota hits the road to begin the second half of league play starting with Friday's match at Oral Roberts and Sunday at North Dakota.