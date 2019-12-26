USD and SDSU start conference play

The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits and the University of South Dakota Coyotes are embarking into Summit League play this weekend.

Both the men's and women's teams will start conference play, following a mixed bag of results through the out of conference slate for the four teams.

USD's men and women will be in Illinois on Sunday, taking on the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Men's team is 9-5 and looking for a victory after losing two straight. The women's team is 11-2, already having ripped off a six-game winning streak early in the season. The women play at 2:00 p.m. and the men play at 4:30 p.m.

The SDSU teams will be in Nebraska, playing the Omaha Mavericks. The men's team is hot, winning three straight at home and evening out the record to 9-6. The women's team is 1-2 over the last three and are 8-6 on the season headed into Sunday's clash. The women play at 2:00 p.m. and the men at 4:30 p.m.