The USD men broke a tie at half-time and went on to win at Denver 93-87 Thursday night.

Stanley Umude came up big with 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way and Tyler Hagedorn hit some huge 3's down the stretch while scoring 20 points. Triston Simpson had 17 and Tyler Peterson also chipped in with 16 as the Coyotes went 10 of 24 from 3-point land and scored 52 points in the 2nd half.

The Coyotes improved to 15-8 and 6-3 in the Summit League.