Coyotes ranked 22nd in USA Today Coaches Poll

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women's basketball dropped one spot to No. 22 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. It marks the fourth-straight week the Coyotes have been ranked in the poll.

The Coyotes (11-2) dropped a 73-60 decision to No. 5 South Carolina in Columbia on Sunday. Senior guard Ciara Duffy led the Coyotes with 20 points while junior guards Monica Arens and Chloe Lamb pitched in 13 points apiece.

South Dakota also continues its 39-week streak in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll, clocking in at fourth this week. The Coyotes have been in the top-five of the mid-major poll for the entire 2019-20 season.

After the holiday break, the Coyotes resume action with Summit League play. The Coyotes start off on the road at Western Illinois with tip-off set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Macomb, Illinois.