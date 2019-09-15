USD's Simmons named MVFC Offensive Player of the Week

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior quarterback Austin Simmons (Council Bluffs, Iowa) has been named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's contest against Houston Baptist. It is the second time Simmons has earned the distinction and first this season.

Simmons set a South Dakota, single-game record for passing yards, completions and attempts against the Huskies. He completed 48 of 65 passes for 537 yards and four touchdowns. It was the second four-touchdown game of his career. Three of his four touchdown tosses spanned at least 20 yards.

The 537 yards passing are the most by any quarterback at any level of the NCAA this season. On the year, Simmons has completed 92 of 132 passes for 1,027 yards and eight scores. He leads the FCS in completions, ranks third in passing yards, and is eighth in passing touchdowns.

South Dakota continues play next weekend with a trip to Greeley, Colorado, to face the Northern Colorado Bears (0-3) in a 2 p.m. MDT kick from Nottingham Field.