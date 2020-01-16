USD's trio of Tylers

When the Coyotes of U-S-D host South Dakota State Sunday, Eric Henderson might want to use last names to make sure his players are defending the right guy... Because if they go by first names...good luck. 3 of the Coyotes are named Tyler!

What's in a name?

At USD it's the one on the hardwood that's hard to miss.

Tyler Hagedorn, Tyler Peterson and Tyler Chisholm.

"My mom listens to the radio and she hears 'Tyler with the three!' And she called me and asked about it and I was like 'mom, I didn't shoot a three. That wasn't me." USD Junior Guard Ty(ler) Chisom says.

Believe it or not there used to be even more confusion.

"One year we had two Trey's and three Tyler's and we had two Austin's!" USD Senior Forward Tyler Hagedorn says.

This year's band of Tyler's all have their own nicknames.

"I've never called them Tyler. Tyler Hagedorn is "Hags". And Tyler Peterson is "TP". And Tyler Chishom is "Chis"." USD Head Coach Todd Lee says.

"My mom was definitely caught of guard when people were calling me "TP"!" USD Senior Guard Tyler Peterson says.

And all have key parts on a USD team that wants to put its name in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.

"Hags was out last year. He can get going offensively and be really hard to guard, especially when he has a certain match-up. Tyler Peterson is just our steady Eddy. We rely on him for a lot of things. Tyler Chishom, he can be a really good defender. He attacks the rim." Lee says.

"Versatility I'd say. I think we all are very unique in the way that we play basketball and even our personalities." Peterson says.

It's good that they know their roles on the court.

"(What's the band name then?) My personal opinion I said the 'Killer 3'!" Chishom says.

"I mean the 'Tyler Trios' maybe? I don't know!" Hagedorn says.

Because the band thing might take a little longer.

"I would definitely be on the mic, Chishom probably electric keyboard and Hagedorn, maybe, bass guitar or drums if he could figure it out!" Peterson says.