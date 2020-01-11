Umude scores 27 to lead South Dakota past Omaha 91-81

Stanley Umude tied his season high with 27 points as South Dakota defeated Nebraska Omaha 91-81. Tyler Hagedorn had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for South Dakota (11-7, 2-2 Summit League). Tyler Peterson added 14 points. Cody Kelley had 12 points for the hosts. South Dakota entered halftime trailing narrowly, 45-43, but the Coyotes were able to outscore the Mavericks 48-36 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Coyotes' 48 points in the second half were a season best for the team. KJ Robinson had 20 points for the Mavericks (10-9, 3-1), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

