VB: Coyotes to play match at the Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS – The South Dakota volleyball team will make its initial appearance in the Sanford Pentagon during the 2019 season.

The Coyotes will square off with Purdue Fort Wayne in a Summit League match on October 20 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for youth and are available at the Pentagon the day of the match.

South Dakota posted a 21-10 record during the 2018 season and advanced to the NCAA Division I National Tournament after capturing its first-ever Summit League Tournament Championship. This year marks coach Leanne Williamson’s sixth as head coach.

South Dakota will play 28 regular season matches this season, 11 in four early season tournaments plus a non-conference math at Iowa State.

“We are excited to play our first match at the Pentagon!” said Williamson. “The Pentagon is a first-class facility that will be a great experience for both our student-athletes and fans.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to compete in front of our Sioux Falls alumni and fans.”

